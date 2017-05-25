Tofail asks BFTI to enhance support to traders

DHAKA : Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed on Thursday suggested the Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) should enhance their assistance to businesses for them to expand the foreign trade capacity of the country, reports UNB.

Founded in 2003, the BFTI is a non-profit research and training institute built on the concept of public-private partnership, or PPP.

It has recently become a profitable organization and its importance is rising with the increased trading activities of the country, said the commerce minister, who also serves as chairman of the BFTI’s board of directors.

“BFTI has to ensure its services for the sake of businessmen of the country,” he said after a meeting of the organization at the auditorium of the Commerce Ministry.

Tofail said businessmen must develop their skills as the country’s trade in the form of export and import would keep increasing. At the same time, he said BFTI should also provide every possible support to them.

While talking about BFTI, the minister said that businessmen who are involved in foreign trade are getting benefited and running their business with efficiency and skill after taking training from BFTI.

The organization is successfully training government officials and businessmen through seminars and giving overall ideas about foreign trade, he said.

BFTI was also successfully running research on the problems and potential of export-oriented in the country, he added.

Meanwhile, BFTI Chief Executive Officer Ali Ahmed said, “Earlier the institution was running on loans while now it is economically self-sufficient.”

Many traders are getting interested in working with the organization and in future its operational areas will be expanded, he added.

Chairman of Tariff Commission Mushfeka Ikfat, Mostafa Azad Chowdhury president of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) among others were present at the programme.