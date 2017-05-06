TMSS providing relief to 6,000 flood-hit families in haors

DHAKA : Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS), a non-government organization, is distributing relief materials to 6,000 flood-affected families in the haor areas of four districts – Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Habiganj and Netrokona, reports BSS.

TMMS, in cooperation with the local administrations, has been carrying out relief operations since April 29 and the campaigns will continue till May 8, an official of TMSS told BSS.

As part of the relief distribution programme, relief materials were distributed yesterday on the premises of Sunamganj Sadar Upazila, reports BSS.

Deputy Commissioner of Sunamganj Md Rafiqul Islam, TMSS Executive Director Prof Hosne-Ara Begum, Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) of TMSS Nigar Sultana and Consult ( ICT) of TMSS M Khairul Islam, among others, were present on the occasion.