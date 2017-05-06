Three arrested with arms, ammunitions in Nilphamari

RANGPUR : Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three members of an organised gang of cheats, muggers and drug traders with illegal arms, ammunitions and other goods yesterday from Domar upazila in Nilphamari district, reports BSS.

RAB-13 Commander ATM Atikullah disclosed the information at a press briefing held at his office in the city this noon.

Assistant Director of Rangpur Battalion Commander of RAB-13 ASP Khondker Golam Mortuza and other officials of the elite anti-crime force were present.

A special squad of the elite force conducted day-long raids on Friday in different villages under Domar upazila and arrested the three persons with cash money, huge arms and ammunitions and stolen goods.

The seized goods include a foreign-made pistol with three rounds of live bullets, two locally-made one-shooter guns, two sharp weapons, 35 bottles of smuggled phensidyl, 11 mobile phone sets, 19 SIM cards, one CPU, two coloured monitors and Taka 48,000 in cash.

“The arrested persons are Anup Kumar Saha, 35, of village Rauta Sahapara, Abul Kalam Azad, 44, of village Basotpara Purbo Chikonmati and Saiful Islam, 18, of village Dakshin Ambari under Domar upazila in Nilphamari district,” said ATM Atikullah.

The arrested persons were involved with cheating common people and realising money from them through b-kash using mobile phone, realising ransom keeping common people as hostages, mugging and drug trading, he added.

A number of criminal cases are pending now against the arrested persons with different police stations in Dhaka and other districts in the country.