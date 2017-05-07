Tagore’s 156th birth anniv today

DHAKA : The 156th birth anniversary of Biswakobi Rabindranath Tagore will be observed across the country on Monday-the 25 Baishakh of the Bangla Calendar, reports UNB.

Tagore, who enriched the Bangla language and literature with his astounding talent and merit, was born on May 7, 1861.

He composed hundreds of poems, stories and novels to take the literary creations to their zenith.

The government and different socio-cultural organisations will observe the day with elaborate programmes while President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on this occasion.

This year, the theme of Tagore’s birth anniversary will be “Religion of Humankind: Rabindranath and Contemporary Perceptiveness”.

A colourful event will be held at the Devendra Mancha of Katcharibari in Patisar under Naogaon district where President Abdul Hamid will be present as the chief guest.

Cultural Affairs Minister Assaduzzaman Noor, Textiles and Jute Minister Emaz Uddin Pramanik, local MP (Naogaon-6) Israfil Alam, acting cultural secretary Mohammad Ibrahim Hossain Khan and Naogaon Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aminur Rahman, among others, will be present on the occasion.