Swimmers to bring much more laurels for nation: PM

DHAKA : Mentioning that Bangladesh is making its mark in sports in the international arena alongside its growing economy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday hoped that the country’s talented swimmers will bring much more laurels for the nation, reports UNB.

“We hope that the swimmers of our riverine country will have their dignified position on the global stage,” she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the concluding ceremony of ‘Bangladesh in search of best swimmers’, a countrywide swimmers talent hunt programme, at the Navy Headquarters here. The programme was held across the country as per the instruction of the Prime Minister.

She also said Bangladesh is not only moving ahead in the international arena economically and socially, but is also making a significant progress in sports and cultural arena.

Bangladesh Swimming Federation President and Navy Chief Admiral Nizamuddin Ahmed also spoke on the occasion, while General Secretary of Bangladesh Swimming Federation MB Saif Mollah delivered the address of welcome.

The Prime Minister distributed awards among the selected best swimmers and handed over cheques of Tk 5 lakh to eight swimmers each in four different age-based categories for their outstanding performance. A small documentary on the swimmer talent hunt programme was also screened.

The competition was held across the country under the auspices of Bangladesh Swimming Federation and supported by Bangladesh Navy.

Hasina noted that once there was no so much for the country’s swimmers to receive support from the government and receiving training. “But, today, we’ve been able to ensure that.”

The Prime Minister said she was delighted that the Bangladeshi swimmers have been brightening the country’s image through bringing medals taking part in various international competitions.

Listing various steps of her government for the development of sports, she said mini-stadiums are being built at the upazila level across the country so that local people would feel encouraged in sports and games, and arrange various sports and games at the upazila level.

“More scopes need to be created for flourishing the talents of our children….we’re organising various competitions from the school level,” Hasina said adding that Bangamata Sheikh Fazilutannesa Mujib Football Tournament is being organised for schoolgirls while Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman School Football Tournament for schoolboys.

Referring to the wining of last ODI against New Zealand and thus gaining the number 6 slot in the ICC ranking, Hasina also hoped that Bangladesh would one day clinch the Cricket World Cup as they are leaving behind those formidable teams who were the best in the past.

Earlier, on her arrival at the venue, the Prime Minister was received by Bangladesh Swimming Federation President and Navy Chief Admiral Nizamuddin Ahmed.

On May 19, 2016, Public Administration Minister Syed Ashraful Islam formally inaugurated the competition at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex.

In the first phase of the competition through a six-month long talent hunt in each district, some 1,275 talented swimmers were primarily and in the 2nd phase, some 160 swimmers were selected in competition held in Dhaka.

The selected swimmers were then given three-month training under the supervision of Bangladesh Swimming Federation.

Some 60 best swimmers were selected yesterday through the concluding competition and they were also awarded. These talented swimmers would get both academic and training facility both at home and in abroad for long three years.