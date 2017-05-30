Steps taken to restore rivers’navigability, Mahmud tells JS

SANGSAD BHABAN : Water Resources Minister Anisul Islam Mahmud yesterday told the Jatiya Sangsad that the government has undertaken various pragmatic projects to mitigate navigability crisis in rivers and canals across the country, reports BSS.

“As part of project, the government has undertaken a plan to dredge 23 big rivers across the country,” he said while replying to a query from treasury bench member Nurjahan Begum during the question and answer session in the House with Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Referring to another question from treasury bench member Rahmatullah, the minister informed the

house that some initiatives under the mega project entitle “Flood and River Bank Erosion Risk

Management Investment Program (FRERMIP)” have been taken to curb erosion of country’s some major rivers including Jamuna and Padma. He said with financial assistance.