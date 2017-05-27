Statue Removal : 4 protesters land in jail

DHAKA : A court here on Saturday sent four people, arrested during protests against the removal of the statue of Greek goddess from the Supreme Court premises, to jail in a case filed for attempting to kill police and obstructing them from performing their duties, reports UNB.

The accused are Chhatra Union central committee general secretary Liton Nandi, its Dhaka College unit president Morshed Ali, its Lalbag thana unit organising secretary Al Amin Hossain Joy and Udichi Shilpigosthi leader Arif Noor.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder passed the order after sub-inspector of Shahbag Police Station Mirza Badrul Hasan, also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court.

Meanwhile, advocate Noor Uddin, lawyer of the arrestees, filed a bail petition. The hearing on the petition will be held on Sunday.

Zulfikul Islam, a sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, filed the case against the four leaders and 120-140 unnamed people with the police station on Friday night.

The case was filed against them for attempting to kill policemen and obstructing them from performing their duties during the demonstrations on High Court Mazar Chattar protesting the removal of the statue on Friday.

Police foiled the attempt of left-leaning student organisations to stage demonstrations on the High Court Mazar Chattar on Friday and arrested the four of the protesters.