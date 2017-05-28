Statue removal : 4 arrestees get bail

DHAKA : A court here on Sunday granted bail to four people, arrested during protests against the removal of the statue of Greek goddess from the Supreme Court premises, in a case filed for attempting to kill police and obstructing them from performing their duties, reports UNB.

Those who got bail are Chhatra Union central committee general secretary Liton Nandi, its Dhaka College unit president Morshed Ali, its Lalbagh thana unit organising secretary Al Amin Hossain Joy and Udichi Shilpigosthi leader Arif Noor.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate AKM Moinuddin Siddique passed the order after the hearing of a bail petition filed by Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) lawyer Barrister Sara Hossain.

On Saturday, the four accused were sent to jail after sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station Mirza Badrul Hasan, also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court. Zulfikul Islam, a sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, filed the case against the four leaders and 120-140 unnamed people with the police station on Friday night.

The case was filed against them for attempting to kill policemen and obstructing them from performing their duties during the demonstrations on High Court Mazar Chattar protesting the removal of the statue on Friday.

Police foiled the attempt of left-leaning student organisations to stage demonstrations on the High Court Mazar Chattar on the day and arrested the four of the protesters.

On April 9, 2017, a writ was filed with the High Court, seeking removal of the statue from the Supreme Court premises. On February 11 last, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh also demanded the removal of the statue mentioning that there is no such idol at the apex courts of the US and neighbouring India, and there cannot be any idol at the Supreme Court of a Muslim majority country like Bangladesh either.