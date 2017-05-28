Statue reinstalled in front of SC annex building

DHAKA : The statue of lady justice, which was previously removed, was reinstalled in front of the Supreme Court’s annex building early Sunday, reports UNB.

The statue was reinstalled around 12pm, said Supreme Court sources.

Due to the fresh relocation of the sculpture, it would not be visible directly from the nearby Eid congregation.

The court authorities removed the statue of the lady justice made by sculptor Mrinal Haque early Friday, sparking massive protest among the progressive parts of the society.

Later on the same day, police foiled the attempt of left-leaning student organisations to stage demonstrations on the High Court Mazar Chattar and arrested four protesters.

On April 9, 2017, a writ was filed with the High Court, seeking removal of the statue from the Supreme Court premises after Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, a Chittagong-based Islamist group also demanded the removal on February 11 last.

Meanwhile, after the removal of the statue, Hefazat leaders expressed satisfaction and placed their fresh demand for removing all the other statues across the country.