Those spreading rape victims’ photos on social media to face action: DMP

DHAKA : Police will take action against those who have been spreading the photos of two university girls raped in a Banani hotel through Facebook or any other social media, said Abdul Baten, joint commissioner of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), reports UNB.

The twin rape victims are being harassed after their photos were posted and shared on social media. So, the DB will inform the matter to the Cyber Crime Unit of police to identify the culprits and bring them under law,” said Baten while briefing reporters at the DMP media centre.

The two university girls were raped at Rainree Hotel at Banani in the city on March 28 last.

One of the rape victims filed a case with Banani Police Station on May 6 accusing five people.

Of the accused, Shafat, 26, and Nayeem, 30, were sued for raping the two female university students while Shadman 24, Billal, 26, and another youth for abetting in the crime.

All the five accused were arrested.