Sonam Kapoor’s National Award win makes Anil Kapoor proud,

Actress Sonam Kapoor’s Special Mention at the 64th National Film Awards for her performance in ‘Neerja’, has made Anil Kapoor has made a “proud father”, while her brother Harshvardhan says such appreciation inspires one to work harder and be humble, reports Times Of India

“Any family will be proud if there is any member of the family winning a National Film Award. It might be a son, daughter, wife, friend or anyone who is part of the family. Of course, it’s the first one for Sonam so we all are really excited,” Anil said.

“I think it’s an immensely proud moment for the entire family and it inspires one to work harder and be humble. Working with great directors, being honest and following guts (should be the goal)… Which is what Sonam has done, which is what I am going to do. I think eventually hard work pays some day,” Harshvardhan added. Sonam had played the real life character of airhostess Neerja Bhanot, who gave up her life in the pursuit of saving others on a hijacked plane.