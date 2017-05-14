Social contribution must for safe school for girls, say speakers

RAJSHAHI: Speakers at a participatory discussion said more social contribution has become indispensable to boost the number of school-going girls through discouraging child marriage, reports BSS. They mentioned that community participation is needed to free the society from the curse of child marriage as it’s a precondition to achieving the sustainable development goals.

Flourishing their latent talents together with building them as educated could be vital means of founding Bangladesh as a dignified nation in near future. The observations came at a coordination meeting to discuss and devise ways and means on how to create safe schools for girls at Mougachhi Union Parishad Hall room under Mohanpur upazila of Rajshahi district today. The Hunger Project Bangladesh (THPB) organised the discussion in association with ‘Safe School Campaign for Girls Student’ and ‘Her Choice’ Programme.More than 30 members of the civil society including public representatives.