Six trawlers with 71 fishermen go missing in Bay

CHITTAGONG : Some 71 fishermen along with six fishing trawlers of Banshkhali upazila of Chittagong district and Kutubdia upazila of Cox’s Bazar district went missing in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday during the severe cyclonic storm ‘Mora’, reports UNB.

Kutubdia upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Sujan Chowdhury said some 63 fishermen, who went to the deep sea with four fishing boats, did not return to the shore till Tuesday night.

The owners of the fishing boats could not communicate yet with the fishermen, the UNO added.

Apart from this incident, eight fishermen of Banshkhali upazila went to deep sea riding on two fishing boats four days back, said UNO M Chahel Tasturi. The eight fishermen might have gone missing during the cyclonic storm ‘Mora’ as they did not communicate yet with their family members, Chahel added.