Six killed in Dinajpur, Gaibandha road accidents

RANGPUR, -Six persons were killed and five others injured in two separate road accidents at different places in Dinajpur and Gaibandha districts today, police and hospital sources said, reports BSS.

In Dinajpur, two persons were killed and four others injured when a Dinajpur bound chicken-laden truck from Bogra collided head-on with a pick-up van at Bhaduria point on the Bogra-Dinajpur highway under Nababganj upazila at 5:30 am.

Police with the help of local people rescued the injured persons and rushed them to the local Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared another injured person dead.

“The deceased persons are driver of the pick-up van Aslam, 35, its helper Manik, 40, and passenger Ashikur, 26, of village Uttar Haripur under Badalgachhi upazila in Naogaon district,” said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nababganj Thana Subrata Kumar Saha.

In another accident, two cow traders were killed and three others injured when a cow-laden truck collided head-on with a cement-laden truck at Fanshitola on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway under Gobindaganj upazila in Gaibandha in the small hours of today.

Highway police with assistance of the local people rescued the injured persons and rushed them to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex where the attending physician declared another unidentified cow-trader dead.

The indentified two deceased cow traders are Muhibul Islam, 45, and Manu Miah, 36, of Meherpur district.

Confirming the accident and deaths, OC of Gobindaganj Highway Thana Abul Bashar said drivers and helpers of the two ill-fated trucks fled the scene after the accident.

Two separate cases were filed in these connections with the respective police stations.