Shyamal Kanti lands in jail in bribery case

DHAKA : A court here on Wednesday sent Shyamal Kanti Bhakta, the headmaster of Piyar Sattar Latif High School in Bandar area, to jail in a case filed for taking bribe from a teacher of his school, reports UNB.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Ashok Kumar Dutta passed the order when the teacher surrendered before his court in the afternoon seeking bail in the case.

Earlier in the day, the same court issued a warrant for the arrest of Shyamal Kanti Bhakta in the case.

According to the case statement, the headmaster took Tk 1.35 lakh from Morsheda Begum, an English teacher of his school, in 2014 promising to enlist her as an MPO-listed teacher.

On July 27, 2015, Morsheda filed the case against him with a court.

Later, the court asked the officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station to investigate the allegation. On April 17 last, police submitted a charge-sheet against him.

On May 13 last year, locals beat up Shyamal Kanti Bhakta bringing charges of hurting religious sentiments against him.