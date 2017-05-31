Shyamal Kanti gets interim bail in bribery cas

NARAYANGANJ : A court here on Wednesday granted interim bail to Shyamal Kanti Bhakta, the headmaster of Piyar Sattar Latif High School, in a case filed for taking bribe from a female teacher of his school, reports UNB.

Judge of the District and Session’s Judge Court Syed Enayet Hossain granted the bail until July 20 after Shyamal Kanti’s lawyer Shakhawat Hossain Khan filed a bail petition in the afternoon.

On May 24, a local court sent Shyamal Kanti to jail in the case filed for taking Tk 1.35 lakh in bribe from MorshedaBegum, an English teacher of his school, in 2014 promising to enlist her as an MPO-listed teacher. On July 27, 2015, Morsheda filed the case against him with a court.

Later, the court asked the officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station to investigate the complaint. On April 17 last, police submitted a charge-sheet against the headmaster.

On May 13 last year, locals beat up Shyamal Kanti Bhakta bringing charges of hurting religious sentiments against him.