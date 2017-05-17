Sheikh Hasina’s return reestablished democracy: BCL leaders

RANGPUR : Local leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at a discussion yesterday said the return of Sheikh Hasina to the country paved the way for reestablishing democracy and spirit of the War of Liberation, reports BSS.

They came up with the observation at the post-rally discussion organised by district unit of BCL at Press Club premises in the leaders and activists for working unitedly to further strengthen the hands of Sheikh Hasina in bringing AL again to power through the next general city in observance of the 36th homecoming day of Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, a huge ‘Ananda’ rally participated by hundreds of leaders and activists of the district, city and upazila units of BCL units paraded the main city streets from its office before gathering at Press Club premises.

President of district BCL Mehedee Hassan Rony presided over the post-rally discussion moderated by its General Secretary Rakibul Hassan Kanon.

Joint Secretary of district Awami League (AL) and former BCL leader Shahinur Rahman Sohel attended the discussion as the chief guest.

Vice-presidents of district BCL Shamim Sarder, Shahinur Islam Gazi, Motaleb Hossain and Rokunuzzaman Sagar and its Joint Secretary Mostafa Parvez Jiban, addressed, among others.

BCL leaders said the historic return of Sheikh Hasina again re-inspired the whole nation to come out of the darkness after tragic assassinations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and most of his family members on August 15 in 1975.

They also vowed for building Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla by realising a middle income nation by 2021 and subsequently a developed Bangladesh by 2041 through materialising the Visions as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Mehedee Hasina Ronny said the common people started dreaming for reestablishing democracy and build a ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Bangabandhu after return of Sheikh Hasina to make the hard-earned independence meaningful for every citizen.

The chief guest called upon the BCL leaders and activists for working unitedly to further strengthen the hands of Sheikh Hasina in bringing AL again to power through the next general elections for building a peaceful and developed ‘Sonar Bangla.”