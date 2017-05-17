Sheikh Hasina’s 36th homecoming day celebrated

DHAKA : The 36th homecoming day of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was celebrated across the country including the capital through different programmes.

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and its associate organizations yesterday celebrated the day through day-long programmes. The programme includes rally, discussions, milad-mahfil, doa-mahfil and distribution food among the orphans, reports BSS.

To mark the day, Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exchanged greetings with the party leaders and activists in the morning at her official residence Ganobhaban here.

Awami League advisory council member Tofael Ahmed, Presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury and Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, general secretary Obaidul Quader, joint general secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, organizing secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhry and Enamul Haq Shamim, office secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, and forest and environment affairs secretary Delwar Hossen, among others, were present.

Awami League organized a discussion meeting at Krishibid Institution auditorium in the capital marking the day.

With Awami League presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim in the chair, the meeting was also addressed, among others, by AL’s advisory council member Tofael Ahmed, Presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, AL’s general secretary Obaidul Quader, Joint general secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, organizing secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chattra League (BCL) brought out a rally in the capital marking the day. Bangabandhu Gobeshona Parishad organized a discussion and doa-mahfil at Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad auditorium to celebrate the day. Poet Kazi Rozi MP, Language veteran Shamsul Huda, Muktijoddah Sangsad central command vice-chairman Ismat Quadir Gama, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote general secretary Arun Sarker Rana spoke on the occasion.

In Hobiganj, the 36th homecoming day of Awami League President Sheikh Hasaina was celebrated in befitting manner. To mark the day, Awami League Habiganj-Sylhet reserved seat lawmaker Amatul Kibria Keya Chowdhury distributed Taka 4 lakh credit among 40 male and female at Maijpara of Devpara union under Nabiganj upazila under family base credit project run by the Department of Youth and Sports.

In Nilphamari, Shiekh Hasina’s 36th homecoming day was celebrated in the district. The district Chattra League brought out a rally at 12pm to mark the day. In Naogaon, the day was celebrated in the district amid observing different programmes. The district Awami League organized a discussion at Swadhinata Chattar at 5pm. In Khustia, Sheikh Hasina’s 36th homecoming day was observed at Islami University in Khustia. Rally and discussion also was held among the programmes. Vice chancellor of the university Professor Dr M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari spoke the programme as the chief guest.

Awami League and its associate organizations are celebrating the homecoming day of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on May 17 as Prime Minister returned to the country on the day in 1981 after long time living in exile.