Shahabuddin Nagri, another put on 3-day remand

DHAKA : A court here on Tuesday placed noted singer Shahabuddin Nagari and a woman, on a three-day remand each in a case filed in connection with the killing of businessman Nurul Islam, reports UNB.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abdullah Al Masud passed the order when DB inspector Rabiul Islam produced them before the court with a six-day remand prayer. The other accused is Nurani Akter Shumi, wife of slain businessman Nurul Islam.

Earlier, Shahabuddin Nagri was placed on remand twice.

Earlier on April 17, police arrested noted poet and singer Shahabuddin Nagari from the city’s Nikunja area.

Nurul Islam, a businessman, was found dead at his Elephant Road residence on April 13. A case was filed against Nurul’s wife Shumi and Shahabuddin in this connection.