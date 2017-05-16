Shafat’s driver, gunman remanded over Banani rape

DHAKA : A court here on Tuesday put Billal, driver of Banani rape case prime accused Shafat Ahmed, on a four-day remand while his gunman Rahmat on a three-day remand, in connection with the case, reports UNB.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Lashkar Sohel Rana passed the order when Ismat Ara Omi, inspector of Victim Support Centre and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court seeking a 10-day remand for each.

Earlier on Monday, a team of Rapid Action Battalion-10 picked up driver Billal from Ibrahim Hotel on Nawabpur Road in old Dhaka while DB police arrested gunman Rahman along with a shotgun and 10 bullets from Gulshan area.

Police arrested Shafat and Shadman Sakif from Sylhet in connection with the case on May 11.

Four accused have so far been arrested in connection with the rape incident but the 5th one, Nayeem Ashraf, has been on the run.

The two university girls were raped at Rainree Hotel on March 28 last.

One of the rape victims filed a case with Banani Police Station on May 6 accusing five people.

Of the accused, Shafat, 26, and Nayeem, 30, were sued for raping the two female university students while Shadman 24, Billal, 26, and his unnamed bodyguard for abetting in the crime.

According to the case statement, the plaintiff along with her friend went to a residential hotel at Banani to attend the birthday party of Shafat around 9pm on March 28.

The two prime accused-Shafat and Nayeem-confined them to two rooms of the hotel at gunpoint after the rooftop birthday party was over at midnight. The two girls were made to drink liquor before being raped. Shafat raped the plaintiff while Nayem her friend.

Shafat’s driver Billal filmed the incident, she said in the FIR adding that they got introduced with Shafat and Nayeem through Shadman Sakif.