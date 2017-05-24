Shabana to receive Life Time Achievement Award TBT Report

Reception, an initiative of Bangladesh Film Director Association will be given to live cartoonists of Ora 11 Jon movie on May 25 where popular actress Shabana will remain present.

Yesterday the president of Film Director Musfiqir Rahman Guljar informed that news at a press conference held at FDC.

On the other hand, Sabana is going to receive Life Time Achievement Award for her outstanding importance of film industry. She went to USA with her family on 2000 from then she does not have any contact with the film related persons.