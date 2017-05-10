Schoolboy killed in Habiganj clash; 3 held

HABIGANJ : A schoolboy was killed in a clash between two groups of people at Amrakhair village in Nabiganj upazila on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Nazim Uddin, assistant superintendent of Habiganj Police, said supporters of Khaleque Mia had an altercation with Foyez Ullah’s followers over a bullfight at the village on Monday. As a sequel to the incident, both the groups, equipped with lethal weapons, attacked each other at Bibiana Bazar around 10 am, leaving 10 people, including Sujat Mia, 15, injured. The injured were taken to Nabiganj Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared Sujat, a class VIII student of Boalia High School, dead. Meanwhile, police arrested three people in connection with the incident and sent the body to the hospital morgue for autopsy.