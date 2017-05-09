School boy crushed under truck in Khulna

KHULNA : A school boy was killed as a rashly-driven truck hit his bi-cycle on Khulna-Jessore road in Fulbari area of the city on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mostafizur Rahman Bablu, 14, son of jute mill worker Fazlur Rahman, a class IX student of Sonali Jute Mill School and resident of the jute mill quarters.

Ashraful Alam, officer-in-charge of Khan Jahan Ali Police Station, said that the Jessore-bound truck hit the bi-cycle in front of ‘Janata Market’ in the area around 9:30am while he was returning home, leaving him dead on the spot.

Following the accident, agitated locals vandalised the truck.