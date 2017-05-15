SC upholds Sayeede’s imprisonment unto death

DHAKA : The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the verdict commuting war crimes convict Delwar Hossain Sayedee’s death penalty to life imprisonment in a war crimes case, reports UNB.

A five-member Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice SK Sinha, pronounced the order rejecting two review petitions-one filed by the state and another by Sayedee.

The other judges are Justice Md Abdul Wahhab Mia, Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Justice Hasan Foez Siddique and Justice Mirza Hussain Haider.

Attorney General Mahabubey Alam represented the state in the court while Khandaker Mahbub Hossain stood for Sayedee.

Following the order, the Attorney General said, the Supreme Court’s earlier verdict that commuted the death sentence of Sayedee to imprisonment for life in the case will be upheld.

Earlier, the SC on Sunday adjourned the hearing on two review petitions till Monday.

Earlier, on April 4, the Appellate Division fixed May 14 for hearing the two review petitions.

On February 28, 2013, the International Crimes Tribunal-1 sentenced Sayedee to death for his crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

On March 28, 2013, Sayedee filed an appeal with the apex court seeking acquittal from the charges, while the government on the same day separately appealed to the Supreme Court demanding capital punishment in all the eight charges against him.

The SC on December 31, 2015 released the full text of its verdict commuting Sayedee’s death penalty to incarceration unto death in the case. It pronounced its verdict on September 17, 2014.

On January 12 last year, the prosecution filed a review petition seeking death penalty for the influential Jamaat leader.

On January 17, Sayedee filed a plea seeking review of the SC verdict. In the petition, he sought acquittal from all the charges in which he was found guilty.

According to the prosecution, Sayedee was involved in crimes like killing, looting, rape and forcefully converting Hindus to Muslims in Parerhat of Pirojpur district.