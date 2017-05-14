SC stays HC order against mobile court

DHAKA : The Supreme Court on Sunday stayed till May 18 a High Court (HC) order that declared the mobile courts conducted by executive magistrates illegal and contradictory to the Constitution, reports UNB.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Hasan Foyez Siddique passed the order in response to a petition filed by deputy attorney general Motahar Hossain Saju seeking a stay on the HC order in the morning. A regular bench will hear the petition on May 18.

On Thursday, a two-member HC bench comprising Justice M Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das declared mobile courts illegal and contradictory to the constitution.

The court declared section 5, which empowers an executive magistrate to conduct mobile court, and sections 6 (1), 6 (2), 6 (4), 7, 8 (1), 9, 10, 11, 13 and 15 of the Mobile Court Act-2009 illegal and contradictory to the Constitution and independence and supremacy of the judiciary, said Barrister Hasan MS Azim.