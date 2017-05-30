SC stays HC order against gas price hike

DHAKA : The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday stayed the High Court order that had stayed for six months the government decision of second phase hike in gas price, which is scheduled to come into effect from June 1, reports BSS.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order and sent the matter to the apex court full bench for further hearing.

The High Court had passed the initial order on February 28, asking the concerned authorities to explain why the public notification of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) for increasing the gas price should not be declared illegal.

Three persons, including BERC chairman and secretary were made respondents and the court asked them to give reply to the rule within four weeks.

After yesterday’s order, there is no bar in bringing into effect the decision of increasing the gas price from June 1 to Taka 950 and Taka 900 respectively for double burner and single burner respectively.