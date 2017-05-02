SC stays bail of one in journalist Shimul murder trial

DHAKA : The apex court stayed for two month the bail of AKM Nasir Uddin, an accused in the case lodged over the murder of journalist Abdul Hakim Shimul in Sirajganj.

Justice Hasan Foez Siddique of Appellate Division Chamber Judge court passed the order, accepting an appeal of the state.

A High Court division bench on April 13 granted Nasir bail in the case.

Shimul, a local correspondent of national daily Samakal, was shot to death allegedly by Shahjadpur Mayor Halimul Hoque Miru on February 2. His widow Nurunnahar Begum later filed a case with local police against 18, including Miru.