SC reopens today

DHAKA : The Supreme Court (SC) will resume its regular activities from today after three-week vacation, reports BSS.

The apex court went to the vacation on June 14, leaving 16 High Court vacation benches and one Appellate Division Chamber Judge court to deal with the emergency matters.

According to the court sources, a couple of important cases are scheduled to be heard and disposed of after the end of vacation.

The cases include hearing on appeal in 16th amendment to the constitution case, review plea of Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee, verdict on appeal of HM Ershad against the judgement in a graft case.