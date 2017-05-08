SC extends stay on MP Rana’s bail

DHAKA : Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday extended its stay for four months on a High Court order that granted bail to ruling Awami League lawmaker from Tangail-3 constituency Amanur Rahman Khan Rana in Faruk Ahmed murder case, reports UNB.

Full bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice SK Sinha, passed the order. The apex court also directed the concerned lower court to dispose the case within six months, said Attorney General Mahbubey Alam.

On April 13, an HC bench granted bail to MP Rana in the case.