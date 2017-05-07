SC extends stay of HC order against Moudud

DHAKA : The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed for another week a High Court (HC) order that cleared the way for a lower court to resume the trial proceedings against former Law Minister Moudud Ahmed in the Niko corruption case, reports UNB.

A three-member SC bench led by Chief Justice SK Sinha extended the stay order after a hearing. On April 13, the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Syed Mahmud Hossain stayed the HC order until May 7.

Earlier, the HC rejected a petition filed by the BNP leader challenging the legality of the case.

On December 1, the HC stayed the trial proceedings against Moudud in this case after hearing the petition filed by him. The order was vacated after an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Comission.