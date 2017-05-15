Saudi Arabia hands over 50 tonnes of dates to Bangladesh

DHAKA : The Saudi government has handed over 50 tonnes of dates to the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry for distributing the dried fruits among the poor people.

The consignment of the dates was given on the occasion of the upcoming holy Ramadan, said a release.

Disaster Management and Relief Secretary M Shah Kamal formally received the dates from a representative of the Saudi government Abdul Aziz Al Mania at conference room of the ministry yesterday.

Saudi Religious Affairs Official in Bangladesh Dr Mahdi Dafar Al Mugibah and Director General of the Department of Disaster Management M Riaz Ahmmed, among others, were present.

Both the officials discussed about existing mutual relations and brotherhood between Bangladesh and the Saudi Arabia.

The two officials also expressed hope that the mutual relations between the two brotherhood countries would be continued in the coming days, the release added.