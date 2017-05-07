Sanjay Dutt wraps comeback film Bhoomi

Actor Sanjay Dutt attended the wrap party of his comeback film Bhoomi along with wife Maanyata and actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Shekhar Suman, reports Hindustan times

Actor Sanjay Dutt attended the wrap party of his comeback film Bhoomi along with wife Maanyata and actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Shekhar Suman. The film’s shoot has been completed after an extensive two-and-a-half month schedule. Aditi, who will portray Sanjay’s daughter, said she never thought she’d get an opportunity to work with the actor. “I never thought that I would ever get an opportunity to work with Sanjay Dutt. It’s a beautiful story of a father and daughter. When you do a film like this, you actually live that character for some time. So, it was very special to have Sanjay Dutt around. “He is amazing to work with and very funny on set, but at the same time really focused and natural. So, it gets easy to react to him while shooting,” said Aditi on the sidelines of the get-together on Friday. “Agra has a positive and beautiful vibe. There is a reason why the film is set in Agra,” Aditi said. Bhoomi is directed by Mary Kom’s Omung Kumar and produced by T series and Legend studios.