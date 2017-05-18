Sabina Lucky’s enthralling ‘solo song evening’ held in city

TBT Report

New generation of talented singer Sabina Lucky solo song’s music evening was held (Engineers Recreation Center) in the city on Thursday.

She has sung 16 songs. The beginning was with the patriotic songs. Then singing golden evening, many popular songs, including the same sunlight.

Bangla Sahitya-Sangskrati Sangsad’s Dhaka Metropolitan Branch’s music editor Sabina Lucky’s Music evening was organized by the Theater and Media Foundation.

Lucky expresses gratitude to everyone and said that Ganat is a great medium and transportation in the lives of people.

She says, if my audience gives me some pleasure, that is the certainty of my music life.

Artist Sabina regularly sings on radio and television. Sabina Lucky, the listed artist of Bangladeshi television as a modern song artist.

A part from Nazrul and Rabindra Sangeet, she also used singing of modern and folk songs.

His addiction to the song is so strong that he can sing about hundred songs together. Along with the singing, the classical dance is equally skilled.