Rokeya University VC freed after 13 hours confinement

Azam Parvez, Rangpur Correspondent

AKM Nur-un-Nabi, Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, who was confined to his office allegedly by some Bangladesh Chhatra League(BCL) activists on Wednesday morning, was freed after 13 hours early Thursday.

Later, a group of BCL men confined the VC to his office around 11:30am on Wednesday, demanding job at the university.

However, the BCL leaders freed the VC around 12:30 am on Thursday after police intervention.

Meanwhile, the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League, suspended three of its leaders— Imtiaz Basunia and Ismail Hossain, president and secretary of Shahid Mukhtar Ilahi Hall respectively and Mritish Barman, secretary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall-over the matter.

On Thursday morning, VC Nur-un-Nabi held a meeting with the BCL men.