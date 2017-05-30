Roadmap requires a road as well : BNP

DHAKA : BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam on Tuesday said an uneasy atmosphere has been prevailing in the country though the Election Commission (EC) has announced a roadmap for the 11th parliamentary polls, reports UNB.

“There should have been a road before the announcement of a roadmap for the election. Now we’ve no road leading to the polls. An election atmosphere has not yet been created as the opposition still has no scope for raising voice and carrying out political activities. BNP leaders and activists have been put behind bars in false cases. So, a credible election is not possible under such an unequal atmosphere,” he said.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while talking to reporters before placing wreaths at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave, marking his 36th death anniversary,

Fakhrul said ensuring a level-playing field is a prerequisite for an election roadmap. “Equal scopes for all parties will have to be ensured after the withdrawal of the false cases (filed against BNP activists). The roadmap will be justified only then.”

He said the Prime Minister has been carrying out electioneering at different parts of the country, but BNP has not been allowed to carry out just political activities.

The BNP leader said the government is not allowing the party to exercise its minimum democratic rights as it has restored to a one-party rule under a different cover.

He warned the government that the country’s people will neither allow it to hold a January-5, 2014, like lopsided election this time, nor accept such polls.

Fakhrul called upon people from all walks of life to get united to restore democracy and people’s all rights, including voting one, by establishing a pro-people government defeating the current undemocratic regime.