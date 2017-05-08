Road crashes kill 3 in Madaripur, Magura

DHAKA : Three people were killed in two road accidents in Madaripur and Magura districts on Sunday.

In Madaripur, two people were killed at Kalabari area on Dhaka-Barisal highway in Sadar upazila on Sanday night, reports UNB.

Witnesses said the accident occurred when a pharmaceutical company’s covered van hit an iron-rod laden truck, which was out of order for the last two days, around 9 pm.

Two covered van passengers-Nipun, 26 and Hafiz, 30 – were killed on the spot and its driver Kamrul critically injured.

Meanwhile, a man was killed and 25 others injured in a road accident at Bhabonhati area on Magura-Jessore road in Magura Sadar upazila Sunday afternoon.

Ilias Hossain, officer-in-charge of Magura Police Station, said the accident took place when a Jessore-bound bus from Magura collided head-on with a truck at Bhabonhati area, leaving one passenger of the bus dead on the spot.

Of the injured, 10 were admitted to Magura Sadar Hospital while the rest were released after giving first aid, OC said.

The drivers and helpers of both the vehicles managed to flee the scene.

However, the deceased could not be known immediately.