Resisting militancy thru’ cultural activities stressed

RANGPUR: Creating a vigorous social renaissance through enhancing cultural activities has become imperative for the present times to resist fundamentalist extremism, terrorism and militancy, reports BSS.

Noted literary, cultural and theatre personalities viewed this at a discussion arranged on the occasion of staging anti-militancy drama ‘Mission 69’ on the ‘Sahittya Mancha’ at Central Shaheed Minar premises in the city on Saturday evening. The Shikha Theatre School being run by Shikha Sangshad Rangpur (SSR) produced the drama jointly written by dramatists Jahangir Kabir and Kamal Uddin Apel while Kamal Uddin Apel also directed the drama.

The drama was staged with a view to make the young generations understood that some vested quarters have been distorting the real meaning of religion in bid to misguide and involve them with militancy and terrorism.

Drama artists Shakil Ahmed played in role of Commander, Mamunur Rashid Akash role of Abdur Rahim, Suman Chandra Barman role of the shop keeper, Sadekul Islam role of Hitler, Abu Shaheed Shamim role of Munshi, Lahsman Paul role of villager, Meem played in the role of sister Marjina. Earlier, President of SSR Biplob Prasad presided over the discussion also addressed by its founding member Madhob Chandra Sarker, General Secretary Abdul Malek Belal, Joint General Secretary Farhan Shahil Lion and Drama Secretary Jahangir Kabir.

Abdul Malek Belal discussed about the importance of writing and staging more time-befitting dramas to create a social renaissance and inspire common people in resisting militancy, terrorism and communalism to establish sustainable social peace.