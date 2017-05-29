Red carpet rolled out as PM arrives in Vienna

VIENNA (AUSTRIA) : A red carpet was rolled out at Vienna International Airport on Monday as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here on a two-day official visit to attend to attend a conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reports UNB.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage, landed at the airport around 2:30pm (local time).

On her arrival at the airport, the Prime Minister was received by State Secretary in the Federal Chancellery Muna Duzdar and Bangladesh Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the UN Offices at Vienna Mohammad Abu Zafar.

At that time, a bouquet was also presented to the Prime Minister.

After the formalities at the airport, the Prime Minister was escorted to Imperial Hotel at Vienna in a ceremonial motorcade where she will be staying during the visit.

During the visit, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to hold official talks with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Kern and meet Austrian Federal President Alexander Van Der Bellen.

Various global issues, including bilateral cooperation in implementing sustainable development goals (SDGs), migration, refugee crisis, climate change and the situation in the Europe after Brexit, will come up for discussion during the visit, said Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali at a media briefing on Saturday.

He said the two countries are likely to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

Earlier, the VVIP flight of the national flag carrier took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for Vienna around 9:10 am.

In the evening, Hasina is scheduled to attend a community event followed by Iftar at Grand Hotel.

On Tuesday, she will attend the opening session of the Conference on the IAEA Technical Cooperation Programme: 60 Years and Beyond- Contributing to Development at Plenary Hall, M Building, Vienna International Centre (VIC), UN Office in Vienna.

Hasina will deliver her speech at the inaugural session of the conference.

Marking the 60th anniversary of the IAEA’s Technical Cooperation programme, the international conference will take place in Vienna from May 30 to June 1.

The conference will bring together representatives from member states and other partners to further develop partnership to enhance the delivery of the technical cooperation, said the organisers.

Uruguayan President Tabaré Vázquez; Mauritius President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim; Chairman of IAEA Board of Governors Tebogo Joseph Seokolo; Assistant Director-General, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) René Castro Salazar and Director General of IAEA Yukiya Amano are scheduled to deliver speeches at the inaugural session.

Sheikh Hasina will have a meeting with the IAEA Director General at his office.

The Prime Minister will then hold official talks with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Kern and attend the joint press statement.

She will also hold a meeting with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van Der Bellen at Federal Presidency.

On Tuesday evening, she will leave Vienna International Airport for Dhaka by a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at about 7pm (local time) for home. Ambassador Md Abu Zafar will saw her off at the airport.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Dhaka at 7:30am on Wednesday (local time).