Rangpur boy who scored 4.50 in SSC found dead

RANGPUR : A schoolboy who passed this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination was found dead at his uncle’s house at Pirjabagh in the city on Thursday noon, barely an hour before the result was published, reports UNB.

Police recovered the body of Mim Babu, 16, son of Mohar Ali of Keranipara in the city, around 1 pm, said officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station ABM Jahidul Islam.

The body was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for autopsy, said the OC adding that the reason behind the death will be known after receiving the autopsy report.

Babu sat for the SSC examination from Rangpur BIAM Laboratory School and College and scored 4.50 in the scale of 5.

The results of this year’s SSC and its equivalent examinations were published across the country on Thursday, showing 80.35 pass percentage.