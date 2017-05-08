Ramadan office timing from 9 am to 3:30 pm

DHAKA : The government has rearranged office timing for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan from9:00 am to 3:30 pmfor all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions, reports UNB.

The decision was taken at the weekly cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

As per the fresh arrangement, there will be a 15-minute prayer break from 1:15pm to 1:30 pm. Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam briefed reporters about the new office timing after the meeting.