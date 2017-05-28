On Ramadan 1st, Chawkbazar still number one

DHAKA : Despite iftar shops flourishing and proliferating all over the capital, residents of Dhaka on Sunday still marked the onset of Ramadan by flocking to the Chawkbazar iftar market in Old Town to welcome the holy month with their favourite iftar items, reports UNB.

Iftar-buyers started rushing to the traditional iftar market just after Zohr prayers (around 1pm) to buy a range of items unique in both taste and look.

Visiting the market in the afternoon, this correspondent found the innumerable makeshift shops around Chawkbazar Shahi Mosque teeming with the faithful. They were not there for lunch however, or anything other than iftar – the breaking of the daylong fast.

The strictly seasonal market’s makeshift stalls had already occupied almost the entire road in front of the Shahi Mosque, a scene that can be expected to persist over the next month.

With virtually no branding to differentiate themselves, sellers engage in all sorts of oral antics to entice you into their stall instead of the next. Visual stimuli in the form of elaborate dressing for some food items and appeals to the olfactory sense were also not uncommon.

Some of the most popular items in the market were the Boro Baper Polay Khay (a platter with assorted items), chola, piaju, beguni, egg chop, and haleem, Shahi Ruti (special bread), biryani, khichhuri, tehari, chicken roast, fried chicken, grilled chicken and fried quail birds.