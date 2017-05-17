RAKUB recovers Tk 2.98 cr outstanding loan in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI : Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has realized around Taka 2.98 crore outstanding loan including 9.87 lakh classified ones from 460 clients through arranging a loan- recovery grand camp in the district on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Monchmoil Bazar Branch of the bank organized the daylong camp on its premises largely attended by clients, onlookers and others concerned. Chairman of bank governing body Nazrul Islam and its director Professor Rustam Ali Ahmed addressed the programme as the chief and special guest respectively with Rafiqul Alam Chowdhury, General Manager of Rajshahi division, RAKUB, in the chair. Zonal Manager Rafiqul Islam, Upazila Chairman Jakirul Islam and Branch Manager Hamidur Rahman also spoke. RAKUB sources said a massive response from the clients was seen in the event and they paid their dues spontaneously. In his remarks, Chairman Nazrul Islam said RAKUB is committed to reach its services at doorsteps of the farmers in general for improving their living and livelihood conditions.

Steps have been taken to make its all 379 branches computerized by the end of this fiscal year to materialize the government target to build digital Bangladesh.

It is bringing all the existing agricultural potential sectors and sub-sectors under qualitative and quantitative investments for making the region’s agro-based economy more vibrant.

RAKUB, headquartered in Rajshahi, has been operating its banking activities as the largest development partner in all 16 northwestern districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting its agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.