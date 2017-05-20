Rajshahi sets target to export 100 tonnes mango

RAJSHAHI, – Around 100 tonnes of mango are likely to be exported from Rajshahi to the markets in China and Europe this year creating high hope among farmers, traders and others concerned, reports BSS.

Deb Dulal Dhali, Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), here said the mangoes were produced through adopting fruit bagging technology.

Last year, 30 tonnes of mangoes produced through fruit bagging technology were exported to different European markets.

The success has been achieved by dint of promoting hygiene practice and other modern technologies in some mango orchards commercially in the district last year for the first time yielding more than 50 tonnes of exportable safe and disease-free mango.

Agriculturist Dhali said mango farming in fruit-bagging method has gradually been rising here for the last couple of years. If the mango was cultivated through this method there is no need of pesticide use. As a result, mango remained in poison-free condition.

Mango farming was started through this system experimentally after importing a special type of bag from China in 2015. Fruit bag can be initiated when age of mango is 40 to 45 days. Since then there is no need of spraying any pesticide or insecticide on mango.

Nasir Uddin, a mango farmer of Kasba village under Paba upazila, said he started using fruit-bagging technology since last year and got better yield and market price than conventional system. Bagged mangoes are protected from storm like natural disaster.

The process of mango export has been launched from Pakuria area under Bagha upazila of the district through Food and Agriculture Organisation with joint efforts of Hotex Foundation and Upazila Agriculture Office, said Sabina Begum, upazila agriculture officer.

In the preliminary stage, she told the journalists that 50 farmers were listed through imparting them with necessary training on good farming management for exporting mango.

Sabina Begum said: “I’m really excited a lot to say that mangoes from Rajshahi have access to European chain shops meaning to open a gateway for other supermarkets in Europe. Besides, mango exports will ensure better livelihood of the farmers for receiving high prices.”

Dr Sharfuddin, scientific officer of Regional Fruit Research Station, said many farmers and value chain actors got the necessary training on best agricultural practices and with that they started exploring the high value export markets.

There is no alternative to use fruit-bagging technology to earn foreign currency through mango exporting, he said.

Md Muniruzzaman, President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “It is not a charity and even it is not a donation…. It is fully a commercial issue.”

He said all stakeholders including farmers must have to produce good quality mangoes maintaining its highest value, if they want to continue mango exports to Europe’s chain shops.

“An additional advantage is that some Bangladeshi mango varieties mature early in the season and therefore could be sold to European consumers before other varieties from competitor countries are made available,” the chamber leader said.