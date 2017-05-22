Rab sue two Narsingdi ‘militants’

NARSINGDI : A case was filed on Monday against two youth among the five, who surrendered to Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) during a raid at a ‘militant den’ at Gabtali Uttarpara in Sadar upazila on Sunday, reports UNB.

Rab members filed the case against Abu Zafar Mia, a postgraduate student of Dhaka University’s English Department and Salahuddin with Narsingdi Sadar Police Station under Anti-Terrorism Act 2013, said sub-inspector of the police station Hamidul Islam.

On Sunday night, Rab members released the rest three youth-Mashiur Rahman, Bashirul Islam and Masudur Rahman and handed them over to their respective families at Rab-11 battalion headquarters in Narayanganj as they were not found involved in militancy in primary investigation.

The five young men surrendered to Rab after the elite force members cordoned off a house, owned by one Moin Uddin, a United Arab Emirates expatriate, on Saturday afternoon suspecting the presence of militants there.

Zafar used to live at the rented house along with Mashiur and Bashirul, while Masudur and Salahuddin came to Zafar on Saturday afternoon for private tuition.

Locals said three students rented the house last month.