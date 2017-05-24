Rab raids on C’nawabganj ‘militant dens’ end

CHAPAINAWABGANJ : Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) conducted raids on four suspected militant dens in as many villages in Gomostapur and Nachole upazilas on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

During the drives that were called off after six hours, three firearms, nine bullets and two magazines were recovered from one of the houses. However, no one was arrested.

Lt Col Mahbub Alam, commanding officer of Rab-5, declared the end of the drives around 11am.

The drivers were launched around 5am following information gleaned from three suspected members of Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) who were arrested from Bazarpara in Gomostapur along with 3 kg gunpowder, one pistol, one magazine and four bullets around 4am on Wednesday.

The arrestees are Jahangir Alam, 43, son of Abdul Quddus of Rajarampur village, Shukuruddin, 33, son of Mafiz Uddin of Balugram Shimultala village, and Saiful Alam, 43, son of Tunu Moral of Chakpustam village in Gomostapur upazila.

Based on their information, the Rab members cordoned off the house of Abdul Majid at Chanpara, that of Afzal Hossain at Alisapur village in Nachole upazila, Ezabul Haque’s house at Chakpustam village and that of Shukuruddin at Balugram Shimultala village in Gomostapur upazila.

Rab men recovered three fire arms, nine bullets and two magazines from the house of Shukuruddin and nothing was found in the three other houses.