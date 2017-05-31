Rab detain three ‘JMB’ men in city

DHAKA : Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested three suspected members of banned Islamic outfit Jama’at ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and recovered huge amount of explosives and militancy books from Tejgaon Industrial area in the city early Wednesday, reports UNB.

Sources at the Rab-2 headquarters said a team of the battalion raided Botgachhtola area near the Dhaka Polytechnic Institute at around 12:20am.

During the drive, the elite force detained three JMB members-Md Mofizul Islam alias Tushar alias Touhid, 29, Md Rafiqul Islam alias Rakibul Molla, 23, and M Ilias Ahmed, 19, and recovered explosives and some books related to promoting militancy. During primary interrogation, they revealed that they are active members of JMB and had been storing explosives to carry out sabotage activities in various areas, said a Rab-2 officer preferring anonymity.

The detainees planned to kill Peer and Fakirs coming under the belief that they are against the teachings of Islam. As part of the plan.