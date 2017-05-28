Quader suggests BNP not to talk much on its office raid

SAVAR : Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday suggested BNP leaders not to talk much about the raid on its Gulshan office by lawmen, saying that many decisions, including conspiracies to kill the Awami League president, came from that office, reports BSS.

“Unlike the Hawa Bhaban during the BNP regime, the country is now run by an elected strong government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he told newsmen while visiting the development work of Dhaka-Aricha highway at Savar.

Local lawmaker Dr Enamur Rahman, Tatuljhora Union Parishad Chairman Fakhrul Alam Samar, Jubo League Organizing Secretary Faruq Hasan Tuhin, among others, accompanied the minister.

About BNP’s Vision 2030, Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling party, said the BNP has already started showing magic of the Vision. The BNP men are hitting each other when they are going outside Dhaka, he added.