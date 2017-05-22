Quader for not to give AL membership to any communal element

DHAKA : Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday asked the party leaders and workers to remain alert so that no communal evil force can intrude into the party during the member collection campaign of AL, reports BSS.

“None should give membership to any communal evil force to increase the number of leader and worker in party. If such allegations would be found against anyone, actions will be taken through investigation,” he told a press conference at AL president’s political office following the secretary-level meeting of the party.

Quader, also minister for Road Transport and Bridges, urged the party men to stay away from giving membership of anyone of the other party without taking permission of central working committee of AL.

“If anyone wants to join Awami League from other party, permission of central working committee must be taken . . . joining of anyone without approval of central body will not get recognition,” he added.

On may 22, the ruling Awami League started its member collection campaign and renewal of old memberships at an extended meeting of the party. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the programme by renewing her party membership in the meeting at the Ganabhaban. Two persons also have got primary memberships of the party on the occasion.

The AL general secretary said from center to grassroots, old party memberships should be renewed and newcomers will have to receive primary membership by filling up forms.

He said they will have to work in favour of those who will get party nomination to compete in the next general election.

Quader called upon the party men to remain alert so that none could create internal feud by joining the party on the eve of the national election.

“Awami League has two goals now. One is national election and other is to implement Vision 2021,” he said, adding that main challenge before the party is to uproot the communal forces.

He said after winning the next general election by building Awami League a modern and smarty political party under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, they will eliminate fanatic forces from the society.

Criticizing BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, the AL general secretary said evil politics has been initiated by Khaleda Zia herself as she and her party leaders are masterminds of that.