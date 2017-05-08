Quader hints at cabinet reshuffle

DHAKA : Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said there may be a cabinet reshuffle soon, reports UNB.

“Cabinet reshuffle is a regular process. There may be a reshuffle in Cabinet…but we don’t know who will remain and who’ll go…it’s completely the Prime Minister’s jurisdiction,” Obaidul told reporters at his ministry.

Responding to a query about Jatiya Party’s decision over quitting the government, Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said “It’s their own matter whether they’ll leave the government or not, but I think they won’t leave the government anytime soon.”

Awami League formed the government for the second consecutive term with a 51-member cabinet in 2014.

In a reshuffle on July 14, 2015, Nurul Islam BSc was made Expatriates Welfare and Oversees Employment Minister while Asaduzzaman Khan Home Minister and Yeafesh Osman Science and Technology Minister.

Besides, Nuruzzaman Ahmed was made State Minister for Food while Tarana Halim State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications.