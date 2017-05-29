Protest mustn’t bring public sufferings: Obaidul

DHAKA : Taking a swipe at the recent student protest at Jahangirnagar University, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said blocking roads causing sufferings to thousands of people following the death of two students cannot be an acceptable form of agitation, reports UNB.

Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, came up with the remarks during a meeting arranged at the office of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to discuss ways to ensure the safe journeys of home-bound people before the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Those who came up with protest against deaths in road accidents and wrong treatment cause public sufferings, and this is ‘cruelty’, the minister remarked.

Quader further said, “If the students were not responsible then maybe the driver was driving recklessly and is guilty of the accident. The ‘guilty’ driver will be brought to justice.”

Pointing at the students, Quader said, “I would request you all not to establish this brutal language while protesting any incident in the country. Where will people go to seek justice if such incidents happen during the holy month of Ramadan?”

Earlier on Saturday, authorities closed Jahangirnagar University for an indefinite period as its students burst into protests blocking the busy Dhaka-Aricha highway over the death of two fellows in a road crash on the highway.